2 women swept away in Beas

Mandi, June 3
In a tragic incident, two women tourists from UP were swept away by the gushing waters of Beas river at Vashisht village near Manali today.
The victims were identified as Anchal and Meenu. During investigation, it was revealed that Pal Singh had come for a family trip with his family to Manali. “Around 3 pm, they were clicking photographs near the river when Anchal and Meenu slipped and fell into the river. We were able to find the body of one of the victims, while a search to locate another victim is on,” a police official said.
