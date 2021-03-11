2 killed, 3 injured in mishap at hydropower project in Himachal's Kinnaur

Chandigarh, May 7
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have retrieved the bodies of two workers from the site of mishap at a hydropower project in Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh. Three other injured workers have been taken to hospital.
A trolley leading inside the tunnel of the Tidong Hydropower Project slipped off its track and fell deep inside at around 11 am today. The mishap took place when the workers were coming out of the 180-metre digging point after their shift got over. The mechanical system installed for lifting and dropping workers developed a snag and fell back into the under-construction tunnel after coming up for about 20 metres, sources said.
Five workers were travelling in the trolley at that time. Of the two killed in mishap, one was a resident of Himachal Pradesh and another belonged to Jharkhand, an ITBP spokesperson said.
Personnel of ITBP's 50th Battalion, along with other agencies, undertook the rescue work and three injured were evacuated from the tunnel.
The operation was called off at 2.30 pm after retrieval of the bodies. The power project is located near Retakhan on a tributary of Satluj river named Tidong.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tajinder Bagga case: No coercive action till May 10, says HC as BJP leader appeals against arrest warrant
Bagga seeks stay on arrest warrant issued by Mohali court on...
Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga’s arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant
AAP accuses BJP and its governments of protecting its 'goon'...
LPG price hiked by Rs 50; crosses Rs 1,000 mark in most places
Second increase in LPG rates in just over six weeks. Prices ...
CBI conducts searches against Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in Rs 40-crore bank loan 'fraud' case
Searches carried out at three properties of Amargarh MLA in ...
Have done no wrong, nothing to hide: AAP MLA Gajjan Majra on CBI raids
Amargarh legislator claims he is not involved in family busi...