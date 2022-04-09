2 years on, Dalai Lama grants special audience to Tibetans

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 8

The eight participating troupes of the 25th Shoton festival being held in Dharamsala, along with participants of the Middle Way Approach Conference, received a special audience with the Dalai Lama yesterday at his temple Tsuglagkhang.

It was for the first time that the Dalai Lama gave personal audience to people coming to meet him since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic in March 2020.

In his address to the gathering, the Dalai Lama said he was delighted over the commencement of the Shoton festival. The festival brings fond memories of Tibet where it is celebrated with much fervour and gusto.

Stressing the relevance of the Tibetan opera as an intrinsic part of the Tibetan culture, he said Tibetans-in-exile should continue to protect and preserve that culture.

“We cannot resort to violence and banish the Chinese out of our land. However, we can definitely learn to coexist peacefully through the approach of the middle way policy while we continue to preserve our own identity,” said the Dalai Lama.