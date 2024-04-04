20 centenarians to vote in Solan district

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 3

The district administration is gearing up to facilitate 20 centenarian voters residing in the four Assembly segments of Solan district in a bid to ensure their participation in the electoral process.

Manmohan Sharma, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Solan, said voters above 100 years of age are a source of inspiration for everyone.

At a time when many people shy away from voting and fail to fulfil their democratic duty, the participation of these elderly voters in successive elections was laudable, Sharma added.

Nalagarh Assembly segment has the highest number of centenarians – seven. They are 100-yr-old Ganga Dei from Kundlu booth, 103-yr-old Devi Chand from Baglehar, 101-yr-old Amar Dei from Panjahara, 104-yr-old Geeta Devi from Mian Sahib Wala, 101-yr-old Lilavati from Datowal, 104-yr-old Kartar Kaur from Dabhota and 104-year-old Sharif Khan from Ratayor booth.

Elaborating further, he said there are four centenarian voters in Arki Assembly segment. They are Gunputhu (101) from Samlech booth, Draupadi Devi (100) from Namhole, Kundu Ram (102) from Vikrampur and Radha Ram (101) from Paanjheli.

In Doon Assembly segment, interestingly all three centenarians are aged 104. They are Bhagti from Bhagbanalaya Boot, Puran Dei from Malpur and Gur Dei from Kalambawala.

In Solan Assembly seat, there are three centenarian voters –Shiv Ram (100) from Kalhog booth, Dalia (105) from Basha and Meena Devi (101) from Kotla.

Kasauli Assembly seat has three centenarian voters — Rattan Singh of Barag, BR Kapoor of Baroti and Charanjit Singh of Baroti booth who are gearing up to participate in the polls.

The elderly voters are provided transportation facilities like wheelchairs to facilitate voting. They are given two options to vote, one is voting through postal ballot and the other is voting in the polling booth where volunteers take care of the aged voters as soon as they reach the booth. Personal contact is being established with these voters by the election staff to ensure their participation in the forthcoming elections and provide them the required facility according to their need.

