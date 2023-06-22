20-day paid vacation to vocational teachers notified

Shimla: The state government has decided to grant 20-day paid vacation to the outsourced vocational training providers working under the National Skill Qualification Framework in various schools. CM Sukhvinder Sukhu said a delegation of outsourced vocational training providers' union met him recently regarding their demands and the government had taken a swift action to provide succour to them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Talks today, US supports India’s rise as ‘great power’
Modi leads yoga session at UN | Terms it ‘truly universal’ |...
No choice, Twitter has to obey local rules: ‘Fan’ Musk after meeting PM
Modi tells US think tank, entrepreneurs to enhance presence ...