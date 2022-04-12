20 IAS officers shuffled in major administrative shake-up in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 12

In a major administrative shake-up, Himachal government on Tuesday shuffled 20 IAS officers, including one Additional Chief Secretary and three Principal Secretaries.

Nisha Singh, Adviser (Health), Government of Himachal Pradesh at New Delhi, who is also holding the charge of the posts of Additional Chief Secretary (Forests, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Administrative Reforms and Training and Foreign Assignments) has been relieved of charge of Forest Department, which has been given to Rajneesh, Adviser (Industries and Urban Affairs) to the Government of Himachal Pradesh at New Delhi and also, holding the charge of the posts of Principal Secretary (Education and Information Technology).

Bharat Khera, Adviser (Regulatory Reforms), Government of Himachal Pradesh at New Delhi, holding charges of Principal Secretary (Home and Vigilance, GAD, SAD, Sainik Welfare, Parliamentary Affairs) has also been given charge of PWD.

Subhasish Panda, Adviser (Infrastructure and Tourism) to the Government of Himachal Pradesh at New Delhi, also holding the charge of the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Principal Secretary (Public Works Department, Excise and Taxation and Information and Public Relations) will also hold charge of Health & Family Welfare, while Department of PWD has been given to Bharat Khera.

Amitabh Avasthi, Secretary Horticulture and Health and Family Welfarehas been posted as Secretary (Horticulture and Technical Education) while Capt J.M. Pathania (retd), Managing Director, HP Agro Industries Corporation, Shimla, also holding charge of Managing Director, HP Agro Industrial Packaging India Ltd, Shimla, has been shifted as, Director (Personnel & Finance), HP State Electricity Board.

Vinod Kumar, Managing Director, HP Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation, Kangra, has been posted as Managing Director, Kangra Central Cooperative Bank Ltd at Dharamsala while Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, Director, Environment. Science and Technology, Himachal Pradesh, holding charges of Director-cum-Ex-Officio-Special (Revenue Disaster Management) and Member Secretary, HP State Council for Science Technology & Environment (HIMCOSTE) shall also hold charges of the posts of Managing Director, Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation Limited (HPMC), Shimla and Project Director, H.P. Horticulture Development Society, Shimla.

Lalit Jain, Managing Director, HP. State Civil Supplies Corporation Shimla will hold charge of Director, Environment, Science and Technology, Himachal Pradesh. He shall also hold charge of Member Secretary, HP State Council for Science Technology & Environment (HIMCOSTE), Himachal Pradesh, Shimla.

Harikesh Meena, Director, Energy. Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, shall also hold additional charge of the post of Managing Director. H.P. Power Corporation Ltd., Shimla, relieving Devesh Kumar of this additional charge.

Rajeshwar Goel, Managing Director, Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation Limited (HPMC), Shimla, also holding the charge of the post of Project Director, H.P. Horticulture Development Society would go as Managing Director, H.P. State Civil Supplies Corporation.

Manmohan Sharma, Director, Urban Development, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, also holding the charge of Chief Executive Officer-cum-Managing Director, Shimla Smart City has been posted as Chief Executive Officer-cum-Managing Director, Shimla Smart City Shimla, with additional charge of Managing Director, Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Ltd. (SJPNL).