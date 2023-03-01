20 km of Bilaspur rail line to be ready by month-end: Anurag

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 28

The pace of the work on the Bhanupali-Bilaspur railway line and the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway shows that the Central Government is focusing on infrastructure development, said Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, while addressing a meeting of DISHA at Bilaspur, today.

Anurag appreciated the efforts of the Bilaspur district administration and said that the first phase comprising 20 km of the Bhanupali-Bilaspur rail line would be completed by March 31 this year. He added that the Central Government had decided to complete the work on the railway line by March 2025.

He advised the district administration to resolve land dispute cases relating to the road widening project at the earliest to speed up the construction work. He said that link roads that were damaged due to construction work must be repaired on priority. He added that people should not suffer due to the negligence of the construction company.

Anurag said that when the road between Shalaghat and Nauni village was widened to four lanes, the distance between the two places would reduce from 48 km to 31 km.

District administration officers briefed the Union Minister about funds available for the purchase of equipment for AIIMS, Bilaspur. They told Anurag that while Rs 161 crore was sought, the government had sanctioned Rs 83 crore so far. He assured the officers of providing required funds for AIIMS. He said that the Central Government would honour all requisitions for the project.

Anurag, while interacting with mediapersons, alleged that the AAP government in Delhi was involved in corruption and many of its leaders were already in jails. He said the situation in Punjab was worse as the government had failed to maintain law and order.