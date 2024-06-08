20 states, 800 artistes & lots of drama, dance!

Shimla, June 7
The 69th edition of the Annual Drama and Dance Competition and Festival, organised by the All India Artists Association (AIAA), Shimla, kicked off at the Kali Bari
Auditorium and the historic Gaiety Theatre here yesterday.
Around 800 artistes from 20 states will be participating in the festival, which will go on till June 10.
Twenty-four teams will compete in the drama competition in various categories such as social, comedy, experimental and children’s, and 260 dance performances in classical, semi-classical, folk and modern categories — including Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Odissi, Kathakalli, Mohini-Attam, Bhangra, Lavni, Gharba, Manipuri folk, Contemporary, Bollywood and Salsa — will be held.
Felicitation ceremonies will also take place to confer artistes with accolades such as the Shri Balraj Sahani National Award, Shri Gopi Krishna National Award, Shri Sudershan Gour Life Time Achievement Award, Indian Heroes Award and others.
Actor and AIAA president Rohitashv Gour, while addressing mediapersons during a press conference, said, “It is a great pleasure to be here yet again with the 69th edition of the country’s most loved and appreciated drama & dance competition. Our talented artistes eagerly await the event. We are fully prepared to conduct this mega event with utmost joy and enthusiasm, like always. The Sudarshan Gour Dance Festival-2024 in Shimla will add more charm to the event this time.”
