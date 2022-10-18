20-yr-old's body found in Rampur, murder suspected

Shimla, October 17
The body of a 20-year-old college girl was found in the shrubs on Kotla – Kanni link road in Rampur. The deceased was identified as Anita Negi of Kanni village.
Preliminary investigations pointed out that it is a case of murder as injuries marks were visible on the body of the deceased girl and mobile charging wire was found on her neck. Jeori police has registered a case against unknown persons.
