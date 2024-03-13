200-car parking lot opened at Shimla’s Sankat Mochan

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 12

Public Works Minister Vikramadiya Singh here today inaugurated a vehicle parking constructed at a cost of Rs 4 crore at Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir in Kachhighati ward under the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

The Minister said fulfilling the long-standing demand of people of the area and in view of the increased traffic of tourists and devotees in Sankat Mochan Mandir, a grand vehicle parking has been constructed here under the Smart City Mission.

The vehicle parking can accommodate 200 vehicles.

He said in 2013, former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had laid the foundation stone for the construction of the parking but its construction work was delayed due to the delay in getting the Forest Department clearance and other formalities.

Singh said efforts are being made to develop Shimla along with the state. “To ensure a balanced and equal development in all the wards of Shimla, a road map will be prepared and the work will be done after receiving the approval from CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu,” he said.

The Minister said development was the need of the hour, but it was also our responsibility to maintain the beauty of Shimla so that the tourist inflow here could also be increased.

He said the demands of Badai Gram Panchayat will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner. The Minister said a big community hall would also be built alongside Sankat Mochan temple which will be used for serving community meals and for various other purposes.

He said for the convenience of locals as well as the tourists, a circular road through Sankat Mochan and Badai villages would be constructed and work to widen the old road would also be initiated.

“For this, instructions have been given to the Public Works Department (PWD) to complete all the formalities,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla