200 evacuated from Shrikhand Mahadev area

Mandi, July 14

A team of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Manali, evacuated 200 stranded people from the snowbound Shrikhand Mahadev area of Kullu district today. Four bodies were also recovered from the area. The deceased were stranded in the area for the past few days and had gone to the Shrikhand Mahadev shrine after July 7.

The four bodies recovered from the area were also brought to the base camp. The victims were stuck in mountains and ice crevasses above 17,000 feet.

