200 examined at eye camp

Our Correspondent

Chamba, October 24

Around 200 people were examined at a free eye camp was organised under the aegis of the Dr Mehar Chand Mahajan Vidyavati Charitable Trust and Vision Spring at Kidi gram panchayat community centre in Chamba district today.

Such free eye camps would be organised in different parts of the district until November 23.

Chamba MLA Neeraj Nayar inaugurated the camp. Managing trustee Vivek Mahajan, trustee Anushree Mahajan and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. Apart from providing consultation related to diagnosis and treatment of various eye diseases, organisers distributed eyeglasses to the needy in the camp.

Vivek Mahajan, former Union Energy Minister, said Justice Mehar Chand Mahajan was the Chief Justice of the SC and was also the Prime Minister of the then princely state of Kashmir at the time of Independence.

