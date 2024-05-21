200 run at Bir in test of fitness and grit

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, May 20

The scenic Bir Billing valley witnessed a weekend of grit and determination as nearly 200 runners from across the globe battled it out at the Bir Running Festival hosted by The Hell Race. The two-day event, known for its notoriously challenging courses, pushed athletes to their limits amidst the breathtaking Himalayan backdrop.

The Hanumangarh Epic trail race saw Devender Thakur claim victory in the men’s category by clocking in 2 hours, 32 minutes, and 23 seconds. Thakur conquered the 19km course, featuring 2,180 meters of elevation gain, to secure the top spot. Stanzing Wangchuk and Sannat Sachdev followed closely behind, clocking in at 2:59:58 and 3:00:17, respectively. Anuja Rawat emerged triumphant in the women’s division, battling the unforgiving terrain for an impressive finish time of 4 hours, 29 minutes, and 51 seconds. Deepika Prakash and Bindu J Prakash displayed remarkable resilience, securing the second and third positions with timings of 5:37:38 and 5:39:35, respectively.

The Bir Billing half marathon, a perfect blend of scenic heritage and challenging terrain was flagged off by SDM Shri Devi Singh Thakur. The race saw a thrilling display of speed and strategy on the 22km tarmac and jeep track course. Om Prakash reigned supreme in the men’s category, crossing the finish line in 1 hour, 49 minutes, and 7 seconds. Prateek Verma and Nagender bagged the second and third positions with 1:56:57 and 2:05:01, respectively.

In the women’s category of the half marathon, Rachel Thompson stole the show with a stellar finish time of 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 50 seconds. Deepika Prakash secured a podium finish yet again, clocking in at 2:34:33. Divya Vashishtha rounded out the top three with a time of 2:51:28. The 11km race witnessed a photo finish in the men’s category. Johnson Varghese and Suresh Kumar crossed the line in an identical time of 46 minutes and 52 seconds. Swadesh Tiwari secured the third position with a time of 48 minutes and 23 seconds. Aprajita Lobana dominated the women’s 11km race, securing victory in 1 hour, 18 minutes, and 46 seconds. Heena Tondon and Reena followed suit, finishing in 1 hour, 23 minutes, and 24 seconds and 1 hour, 25 minutes, and 29 seconds, respectively.

The event lived up to its reputation as a true test of physical and mental strength. The runners, from seasoned ultra-marathoners to weekend warriors, showcased their dedication and passion for the sport amidst the stunning Himalayan scenery.

