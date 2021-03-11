200 trees found axed in Nurpur, two suspended

NURPUR, APRIL 28
A forest guard and a forest worker of the Minjgranh beat were placed under suspension yesterday after over 200 khair trees had reportedly been found axed in February and March.
Special inspection teams comprising 24 members of the Forest Department visited the forest yesterday and started an inquiry into the illegal felling of trees.
Chief Conservator Forest (CCF) DR Kaushal, Dharamsala, said the inspection and counting of axed trees was still in progress.
Both had been suspended and strict action would also be taken against the then Deputy Ranger of Nurpur who retired last month.
Inquiries reveal that forest mafia has not only felled over 200 trees but also uprooted the stumps, leaving no evidence of their existence on the spot.
Earlier this month, the forest department had suspended a forest range officer of Indora and issued a charge-sheet to the block officer, Gangath, for illegal tree felling in Damtal and Gangath forest blocks. Apart from this, three forest guards had also been suspended in that area.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors