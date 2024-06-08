2023 in mind, Sirmaur prepares for monsoon

Our Correspondent

Nahan, June 7

The Sirmaur district is set to host the eighth state-level mega mock drill on June 14, Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Sumit Khimta, announced today. The extensive exercise aims to prepare the administration for potential flashfloods and landslides anticipated during the upcoming monsoon season.

The drill will involve various departments participating in field-level exercises at pre-determined sites. The comprehensive approach is designed to ensure a coordinated and effective response to natural disasters.

In preparation for the event, a state-level orientation and coordination meeting was conducted today via video conference. The initial phase, overseen by Sumit Khimta, included participation of officials from across all relevant departments within the district. Detailed discussions were held to ensure thorough planning and seamless execution of the mock drill.

The second phase will feature a table-top exercise on June 12. During this session, each department will present detailed information on its preparedness plans, ensuring that all aspects of the disaster management strategy are covered. It is crucial for identifying potential gaps and making necessary adjustments before the full-scale drill.

The DC talked about the importance of timely and efficient preparation, urging all departments to finalise their disaster management plans promptly. “All departments concerned must complete their preparations related to the mega mock drill by the scheduled date,” he said.

District Revenue Officer Chetan Chauhan provided additional insights into the upcoming drill, highlighting the roles and responsibilities of various bodies and officials concerned.

