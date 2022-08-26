207 new Covid cases in Himachal

Shimla, August 25
As many as 207 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 310,271. However, there was no death. The number of active cases declined to 1,413.
The highest 54 cases were recorded in Kangra, followed by 33 in Shimla, 25 in Sirmaur, 17 each in Hamirpur and Mandi, 13 in Solan, 12 in Bilaspur, 11 in Kinnaur, 10 in Lahaul and Spiti, nine in Kullu, four in Chamba and two in Una. — TNS
#Bilaspur #Hamirpur #Kangra #Kinnaur #Kullu #Lahaul and Spiti #Shimla #Sirmaur #solan
