20K flags, 174 hoardings: Shimla set to receive PM Modi today

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, May 30

Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s rally at The Ridge on Tuesday, the BJP cadre has given the capital city a saffron look with party flags fluttering all over. The rally is being held to mark the eighth anniversary of the BJP-led Union Government.

Party expecting a turnout of over 50,000 people

15 LED screens installed for public to watch rally live

BJYM state president Amit Thakur said besides pamphlets and other material, nearly 20,000 flags and 174 hoardings had been put up. “We are expecting a gathering of over 50,000 people. We have installed 15 LED screens at different places to enable the public to watch the PM’s address live,” he said.

The district administration has decided to close the road from Annandale to Kennedy House tomorrow for all vehicles from 7 am to 2 pm. A major stretch of the road from the Vidhan Sabha to the Lift has been split into two parts for the PM’s cavalcade and pedestrians.

The public will be allowed entry only from Scandal Point and Lakkar Bazaar and no bags will be allowed. Sitting arrangements have been made from Mahatma Gandhi statue till Gaiety Theatre. The PM will also hold a roadshow from Central Telegraph Office to Mother’s Choice store at The Mall.

