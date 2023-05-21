21 from Una on merit list, 18 of them girls

Our Correspondent

Una, May 20

Twenty students from Una, including 18 girls, secured merit positions in the Class XII examinations conducted by the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, the results of which were declared today.

Eight of them are from the commerce stream, seven from humanities and six from the science stream. The board toppers in science and humanities streams also belong to Una district.

Ojaswani Upmanyu of Government Senior Secondary School, Ghanari, secured 98.6 per cent marks to top the state in the science stream, while Tarnija Sharma of DAV Senior Secondary School, Una, topped the state in the humanities stream with 97.4 per cent marks.

Others who made it to the merit list in the science stream included Kanupriya of Chururu government school (98.2 per cent), Harsh Deep Chaudhary of Dhussara (98 per cent), Kashish of Gagret’s St DR Public School (97 per cent), Kiranpreet Kaur of Bathu’s Bal Bharti Public School (97 per cent) and Tanavi of Gagret’s St DR Public School (96.8 per cent).

Those on the merit list from the humanities stream included Rajnish Kumari from Chalola (96.2 per cent), Tanya Sharma from Dhanet (96 per cent), Diksha Thakur from Amb (95.8 per cent), Anshika Raizada from Behdala (95.6 per cent) and Lavpreet Kaur from Amb (95.4 per cent).