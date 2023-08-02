21 girls visit Parliament, meet VP, Speaker

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 1

Twentyone meritorious girls from Hamirpur, Union minister Anurag Thakur’s Lok Sabha segment, met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the Parliament House complex and received life lessons from the two leaders.

During their visit to the Parliament today as part of Thakur’s Sansad Bharat Darshan project, the girls also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP and Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha.

During the day, they first visited the All India Radio centre to learn about the nuances of broadcasting and later the Akshardham temple. From Delhi they will go to Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of the Prime Minister.

Thakur said the children would also be taken for a tour of the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya and Banaras Hindu University. They will also meet Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath during their visit to UP.

Dhankhar, in his meeting with the girls, advised them to launch start-ups. “To make India a world leader, youth like you will have to come forward. Today, if India is famous in the world, then one of the main reasons for it is the demographic dividend and girl power. Today being of Indian origin is a different status in the whole world,” said the Vice President.

Speaking on the initiative, Thakur said, “Daughters of my parliamentary constituency have embarked on a tour of India under the Sansad Bharat Darshan scheme. All the selected students have done very well in education and I want to give them exposure to the country and its heritage.”

He said Himachal girls were doing well but often didn’t have the means to travel across India. “Coming to Delhi used to be a distant dream for them. My purpose is to give wings to their aspirations and also help them look beyond Himachal for career options,” the minister said. Thakur had opened Sansad Bharat Darshan second edition in June through a special website and for the convenience of students, a QR code was created for applying.

