21 Hamirpur boys to visit Delhi, Gujarat

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 29

As part of Sansad Bharat Darshan, 21 boys from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency represented by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will visit Delhi and Gujarat.

The batch of 21 boys and two teachers from Hamirpur will visit Delhi and Gujarat from October 25 to November 1. Anurag has given the name of “Thodi Padai, Thodi Ghumai” to the programme for students.

It was in August that 21 girls from Hamirpur parliamentary segment had taken part in the Bharat Darshan programme and travelled to Uttar Pradesh in Vande Bharat train.

