21 legislators own stone crushers, says Dehra MLA

Shimla, September 19
Independent Dehra MLA Hoshiyar Singh created a flutter in the House when he said 21 MLAs belonging to both ruling and opposition parties owned stone crushers. He sought a technical team to be constituted to inspect them to ensure they were not causing damage. Sukhu said, “Everyone is free to set up stone crushers or any other business as long as it is legal.”
