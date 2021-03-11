21 new Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 3

As many as 21 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 285,100. However, there was no death due to the virus. The number of active cases rose to 69. Seven cases were recorded in Kangra, six in Shimla, two each in Solan and Hamirpur and one each in Una, Mandi, Lahaul and Spiti and Chamba.