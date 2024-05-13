21 rafts of Kullu operators found faulty during annual inspection

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 12

The technical committee is carrying out the annual inspection of rafts at various sites in Kullu before the onset of the summer season. The officials on the committee headed by Avinash Negi, Director, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), examined 173 rafts of 51 companies at the Pirdi site and found deficiencies in 11. These rafts would be allowed to operate in the Beas only after these shortcomings were removed. The committee had found faults in 10 of the 230 rafts inspected at the Babeli site.

The technical committee includes members from the tourism sector, the ABVIMAS, police and health departments and the district administration. The inspection of rafting operators was carried out at the Raison, Babeli and Pirdi rafting sites to be followed by the inspection of paragliding operators.

Negi said, “Routing inspection is carried out every year to establish the worthiness of the equipment and discard depleted equipment used in adventure sports. The operators have been advised to remove the shortcomings found during inspection.” Tests for rafting guides and paragliding pilots would also be held throughout the state.

Later, the technical committee will inspect other water and aero sports equipment in the district.

