21 Solan water sources may go dry by April 15

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 24

The Jal Shakti Department (JSD) is bracing for long summer months with the state already witnessing higher than normal temperatures for the past few days. It has identified 21 potable water sources in Solan division which could go dry by April 15.

26% less precipitation Hill state witnessed 26% less than normal precipitation this winter

Against 149.4 mm, it received 110.4 mm of rainfall in past couple of months

Of 21 sources facing threat, 13 are in Dharampur block, 6 in Solan & 2 in Kandaghat

The hill state remained 26 per cent rain deficient this winter season. As against the normal rainfall of 149.4 mm, merely 110.4 mm was recorded. Though some rain could be received in the coming weeks, scant rainfall has become a cause of concern.

Sumit Sood, Executive Engineer, JSD, Solan, said 21 potable water schemes could be hit, at least partially, by April 15, if no rain was received in the coming weeks. Of these, 13 schemes are in Dharampur block, six in Solan and two in Kandaghat. “To deal with the water scarcity, 22 new hand pumps will be installed in areas identified as critical by the field staff, while 57 existing ones where the water level is found appropriate will be re-energised,” said Sood. At least 11 places have been identified where tankers would have to be pressed into service to meet the water requirement. Besides, the JSD is procuring new motors for Giri water scheme which caters to Solan city, he said.

The work to augment water supply to 179 villages in Kasauli segment through the Giri river will be completed by July. This triple stage scheme will benefit a population of 45,458 and it will supply 7.5 million litres of water per day. Residents hope the scheme will help tide over the impending water crisis in summer months.