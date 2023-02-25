21 Solan water sources may go dry by April 15

Ambika Sharma
Solan, February 24
The Jal Shakti Department (JSD) is bracing for long summer months with the state already witnessing higher than normal temperatures for the past few days. It has identified 21 potable water sources in Solan division which could go dry by April 15.
26% less precipitation
- Hill state witnessed 26% less than normal precipitation this winter
- Against 149.4 mm, it received 110.4 mm of rainfall in past couple of months
- Of 21 sources facing threat, 13 are in Dharampur block, 6 in Solan & 2 in Kandaghat
The hill state remained 26 per cent rain deficient this winter season. As against the normal rainfall of 149.4 mm, merely 110.4 mm was recorded. Though some rain could be received in the coming weeks, scant rainfall has become a cause of concern.
Sumit Sood, Executive Engineer, JSD, Solan, said 21 potable water schemes could be hit, at least partially, by April 15, if no rain was received in the coming weeks. Of these, 13 schemes are in Dharampur block, six in Solan and two in Kandaghat. “To deal with the water scarcity, 22 new hand pumps will be installed in areas identified as critical by the field staff, while 57 existing ones where the water level is found appropriate will be re-energised,” said Sood. At least 11 places have been identified where tankers would have to be pressed into service to meet the water requirement. Besides, the JSD is procuring new motors for Giri water scheme which caters to Solan city, he said.
The work to augment water supply to 179 villages in Kasauli segment through the Giri river will be completed by July. This triple stage scheme will benefit a population of 45,458 and it will supply 7.5 million litres of water per day. Residents hope the scheme will help tide over the impending water crisis in summer months.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz hold wide-ranging talks
Modi receives Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the Ge...
Looking forward to aligning with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge
Was addressing the Congress's 85th plenary session
Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief Dulat
Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...
National Education Policy has reoriented India's education system according to future demands: PM Modi
Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister says th...
India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index
According to the report, India has maintained continued stro...