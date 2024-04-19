21 yrs on, Ayurvedic hospital awaits staff

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, April 18

Upgraded to a 10-bed hospital 21 years ago, an Ayurvedic dispensary at Harsar in the neighbouring Jawali Assembly constituency of Kangra district is still without the facilities and staff required in such a health facility.

This has caused a lot of resentment among people of gram panchayats falling under the Nagrota Surian development block.

As per information, the dispensary was opened in 1960 and was upgraded to a 10-bed Ayurvedic hospital by the then Virbhadra Singh government in 2003.

The health facility got its own building in 2012.

Enquiries revealed that the hospital was notified with 10-bed indoor capacity by the Virbhadra Singh government, but none of the successive governments, including of the Congress and BJP, appointed the sanctioned strength of Ayurvedic medical officers and supporting staff in the hospital.

A lot of resentment is brewing among residents of Harsar, Panalath and Ghadjarot gram panchayats in Assembly constituency represented by Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar.

In the absence of Ayurvedic medical officers, the hospital has failed to provide emergency medical services.

As per the norms, a 10-bed Ayurvedic hospital should have three doctors, two staff nurses, one laboratory technician and one ward boy.

At present, only one doctor, one pharmacist and one dailywage worker have been posted by the state Ayurveda Department here.

The area residents have appealed to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to fill all vacant posts in the hospital after the Model Code of Conduct ends.

Subdivisional Ayurvedic Medical Officer Dr Ritu Choudhary said she had written to the state Ayurveda authorities repeatedly for creation of new posts for the upgraded hospital.

“As and when, the government fills the vacant posts, the hospital will be made fully functional,” Dr Choudhary added.

