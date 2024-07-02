22,000 jobs given during 15 months of Congress rule: Kaushal

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 1

HPCC chief spokesperson Prem Kaushal said the dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission had turned into a “jobs selling commission” during the BJP regime.

Addressing media here today, Kaushal said the alleged involvement of a BJP leader in the NEET scam had placed career of millions of students at stake.

He added that as many as 24 persons were arrested by the investigating agencies in the HPSSC scam, while more than a dozen exams conducted by the commission were under investigation following the paper leak scam. He said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had established the Rajya Chayan Ayog to streamline the selection process for the government jobs. Over 22,000 jobs were given in 15 months and tests for more vacancies would be conducted soon, he added.

Kaushal said sensing defeat in three Assembly constituencies, the state BJP leaders had started misleading people with fake propaganda. Kaushal said the Congress has 38 MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha and the BJP would not get even a single seat out of the three, including Hamirpur, Nalagarh and Dehra.

The HPCC spokesperson said BJP candidate Ashish Sharma was “confused” and his statements were contradicting. He said, “Sharma had not only betrayed people of the constituency, but had also committed the biggest political mistake.” He added that people had decided to strengthen the CM and Congress candidate Pushpender Verma would win with a huge margin in the byelections.

