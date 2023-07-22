22 flood-affected families shifted to relief camps

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, July 21

The Indora administration has shifted 22 families comprising 123 members of Gujjar community to temporary relief camps set up at Malal village in Bhogarwan panchayat late last evening.

They belonged to Bhogarwan gram panchayat in Mand area of Indora sub-division, Kangra district.

As per information, the Pong Dam water which had been released in the Beas four days ago, has flooded the river and some villages around it.

The floodwater has also submerged huts of these people. Sensing a threat to their lives and cattle, members of these affected families immediately took shelter in the open near their village.

The local gram panchayat intimated the Indora SDM about the situation. He rushed the Revenue Department field staff to the spot and ordered the shifting of all the flood victims to temporary relief centres. As many as 250 of their cattle were also moved to the camp. SDM Indora Surinder Thakur said, “The flood-affected families were provided with tents and ration kits. The administration has also directed the local authorities of the HPSEBL to provide them temporary electricity connection.”

#Kangra #Nurpur