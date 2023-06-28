22-year-old drowns in Pabbar river in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 27

A 22-year-old youth drowned in the Pabbar river in Shimla district this afternoon.

Rajiv Sankhyan, SDM, Jubbal, said that a group of three or four boys went to the river and one of them drowned. “The police are investigating the case. As per initial reports, the boys were either washing their vehicle or bathing in the river when one of them drowned,” he added.

Meanwhile, three youths have drowned in the river between Rohru and Hatkoti in the district in the past three days.

A 26-year-old youth had drowned in the river on June 25 while a 19-year-old lost his life on June 26. “We had just retrieved the body of a youth, who had drowned in the Pabbar yesterday, when we got the news that another person has drowned in the river,” said Rajiv Sankhyan, SDM, Jubbal. He added, “We are yet to recover the body of the youth and there’s a little chance of him being alive now.”

Officials said that the three deaths were not related to heavy rain in the state, as the water level in the Pabbar river was normal. “The first youth had drowned after he slipped from a bridge and fell into the river in Rohru tehsil. The second youth along with his family members was taking a bath in the quietly-flowing river when he went into deep waters and was drowned,” said Sankhyan.