22-year-old gets new lease of life

Our Correspondent

Palampur, July 1

A 22-year-old girl from Palampur got a new lease of life after a complex kidney transplant at Ivy Hospital, Mohali, recently.

Giving information at a press conference here, Senior Director Nephrology Dr Raka Kaushal said the girl was bed-ridden with recurrent infections, unable to eat and was not doing well on dialysis.

She was a high-risk patient for kidney transplant and her survival chances were very bleak, but she underwent a successful kidney transplant and made remarkable recovery. She has gained weight and is now leading a normal life, Dr Kaushal added.

Senior Director Urology and Renal Transplant Dr Avinash Srivastava said, “2.2 lakh new patients develop chronic kidney failure in our country every year and it is also the sixth fastest growing cause of death, which may become the leading cause by 2040.”

High blood pressure, diabetes, BPH, untreated kidney stones and UTI are the main reasons of kidney failure in India, he said.

We have completed 1,200 successful kidney transplants in Punjab and we are doing all types of living donor transplants, including high-risk transplants, added Dr Srivastava.

