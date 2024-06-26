Chamba: 22-year-old killed in road rage incident

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 25

A youth was stabbed to death over a road rage incident in Chamba district. The deceased had been identified as 22-year-old Nikhil, a resident of Mehla, Nurpur, in Kangra district.

The Chamba police have registered a murder case and detained four youths — identified as Anku, Atul, and Vinay and a minor — in connection with the incident. One of the suspects Vishal is at large.

According to the local police, Nikhil, accompanied by his four friends from Nurpur, had gone Chowari to attend a ‘chhinj’ fair. On Sunday evening, while returning, he had an argument with another group of youths over overtaking near a petrol pump in Chowari. The altercation escalated into a brawl, prompting bystanders to intervene. After which they dispersed.

However, the two sides scuffled again at Jatarun. In the heat of the moment, one of the youths stabbed Nikhil in the chest.

Nikhil’s friends rushed him to a Nurpur hospital, from where he was shifted to Amritsar.

He succumbed to his injuries during treatment in a Amritsar hospital.

Chamba Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said investigations in the case were underway and a manhunt had been launched to nab the fifth accused.

