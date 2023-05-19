220 illegal structures demolished in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 18

Following a High Court order, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has removed more than 220 illegal structures and encroachments along the National Highway-5 in the city in the last 11 days. The anti-encroachment drive will continue till May 30 and more than 500 encroachments are expected to be removed during this period.

Encroachments were removed from the Khalini, Tutikandi, BCS, ISBT, Vikasnagar, Panthaghati, Bhattakufer, Dhalli and Mehli areas. A team of over 50 police personnel has been attached with the NHAI officials to ensure that the anti-encroachment drive can be conducted smoothly.

Kunzang Hishe Negi, Assistant Engineer, NHAI, Shimla, said, “We have removed more than 220 illegal structures so far. These included raised parking spots, vends, kiosks and structures extended as balconies. We are expecting that more than 500 illegal structures will be removed during the entire drive.”

“We keep getting complaints that these illegal structures along the NH pose a hindrance to vehicles. These can be dangerous for pedestrians and motorists. The recent anti-encroachment drive has been started after an HC order,” added Negi.