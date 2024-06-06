228 students march for a greener future

nahan, June 5
The One HP (I) Company NCC commemorated World Environment Day with great fervour at PG College, Nahan. The event, organised under the theme ‘Our Land, Our Future,’ saw active participation from NCC cadets from various institutions, including PG College, SKT College-Nahan, APS, JNV, GSSS Boys and GSSS-Trilokpur.
The highlight of the celebration was a riveting speech by Dr Pankaj, a distinguished environmental advocate, who highlighted the crucial role of youth in environmental conservation. Dr Pankaj urged the cadets to become pioneers of sustainability. He advocated for adopting sustainable practices in daily life.
In a bid to raise public awareness about environmental conservation, the NCC cadets organised a rally that featured 228 participants marching through the streets. The cadets carried banners and chanted slogans.
A painting competition was also held for the NCC cadets at GSSS, Trilokpur.
