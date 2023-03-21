23,500 soak pits to be made in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 20

The Rural Development Department, under the Swachh Bharat Mission, has started a campaign to make soak pits in every panchayat. About 23,500 soak pits will be constructed in the district this year.

According to the department, a provision of about Rs 5,000 has been made for making each soak pit and an amount of Rs 12 crore will be spent to achieve the target. Each panchayat has been given a task of making 100 soak pits in all the villages of the panchayat.

Flowing dirty water, which causes water-borne diseases, will now be disposed of in soak pits. The pits will be made in every village to accumulate this water. When the waste water enters soil from

the soak pit, small particles are filtered through the soil matrix and the organisms are digested by micro-organisms.

According to officials of the Rural Development Department and the Swachh Bharat Mission, the role of every panchayat has been defined and targets have been given to all panchayats. They have been instructed to organise special gram sabhas to prepare plans. These pits will be made in those villages or public places, where water flows continuously or remains stagnant during the monsoon.

Besides, soak pits can also be made at individual level. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Central Government has been working on solid and liquid waste management. Emphasis is being laid on making compost pits for solid waste management, while soak pits are being made for liquid waste management.

Kullu Swachh Bharat Mission coordinator Inder Singh Thakur said the work was being done in a planned manner to make the mission successful. The Swachh Bharat Mission coordinator added that preparations were being made to make soak pits in all panchayats and villages.

