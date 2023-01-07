 23-day impasse on, truckers form sangharsh panel : The Tribune India

23-day impasse on, truckers form sangharsh panel

Trucks parked at Darlaghat after ACL plant closed its operations. File



Tribune News Service

Solan, January 6

To intensity their fight against the Adani group management for unilaterally closing two cements plants, transporters today constituted a sangharsh committee at Darlaghat.

Ramkrishan Sharma, former president of a transport society, said 11 members of each of the eight transport societies, engaged in the transportation work with Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL), Darlaghat, would be part of the committee. Decisions taken by this committee would be final and no political party would be permitted to highjack their peaceful agitation.

Truckers are awaiting the outcome of the Himachal Consultancy Organisation, appointed as a consultant by the state government to work out freight rate on the basis of various components. Once this rate is worked out, they would ponder over its decision and decide their next course of action.

Transporters who assembled at Darlaghat today said they would continue their peaceful agitation at Darlaghat till the 23-day-old impasse was resolved.

The Adani management had closed the ACL plant at Darlaghat and the ACC plant at Barmana in Bilaspur on December 15 after the transporters refused to accept the lower freight rate of Rs 6 per ton per km (PTPK).

Similar agitations were underway at Barmana, too, by the transporters engaged by the ACC plant there. The impasse has drastically reduced the work availability for hundreds of workers engaged in ancillary services like motor repair shops and eateries around the two cement plants.

As many as 2,979 trucks are engaged in transportation work at the ACL, Darlaghat, and around 3,500 trucks at ACC, Barmana.

Members

Members

Eleven members of each of the eight transport societies, engaged in the transportation work with Ambuja Cements Limited, Darlaghat, will be part of the panel.

