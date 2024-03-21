23 drugs manufactured in Himachal found substandard

Ambika Sharma
Solan, March 20
As many as 23 drugs manufactured in 22 firms of Himachal Pradesh have been declared substandard while one has been declared spurious in the drug alert issued today by the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation. As many as 1,167 drug samples were tested out of which 1018 were declared to be of standard quality but 58 were found lacking in quality. Two drug samples were also declared spurious.
Seven different types of cough syrups also figure in the list with key factors like ethylene glycol (EG) exceeding the permissible limit in Kofvon LS Syrup, manufactured by a Paonta Sahib firm, has been pointed out as a key reason for declaring the drug substandard. In other cough syrups the assay content, which determines its effectiveness, was found lacking.
Drugs declared substandard were Aceclofenac and Paracetamol tablets, Amoxycillin oral suspension, bacterial infection, calcium and vitamin D3 tablets, Propofol injection, Amikacin injection, L-Asparaginase 10000, Tranexamic acid injection, Miconazole Nitrate and Fluocinolone Acetonide ointment, Cefodoxime Proxetil and Potassium Clavulanate tablets, Ofloxacin and Ornidazole tablets, Ambroxol, Terbutaline Sulphate, Guaiphe and Menthol Syrup, Bronter syrup, Saivent-LX syrup, Kofvon LS syrup, Avtus -TG syrup, Expotus-D syrup, Roycof-DX syrup, Cetliv-M, Diclofenac sodium injection, Montas L and Raremont-LC.
These comprise drugs for cancer of white blood cells, pain, bacterial infection, vitamin tablets, relieving pain before surgery, preventing bleeding, skin infection, antibiotic, cough, cold, bronchitis, skin allergy, pain and allergy runny nose.
Deputy Drugs Controller, Manish Kapoor, said thorough field investigation would be undertaken in all cases of substandard and spurious drugs figuring in the drug alert and the concerned batches would be withdrawn from market.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...
Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications
All about complexity of obtaining bail bail under PMLA and t...
AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protestors
AAP workers raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Na...