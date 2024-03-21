23 drugs manufactured in Himachal found substandard

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 20

As many as 23 drugs manufactured in 22 firms of Himachal Pradesh have been declared substandard while one has been declared spurious in the drug alert issued today by the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation. As many as 1,167 drug samples were tested out of which 1018 were declared to be of standard quality but 58 were found lacking in quality. Two drug samples were also declared spurious.

Seven different types of cough syrups also figure in the list with key factors like ethylene glycol (EG) exceeding the permissible limit in Kofvon LS Syrup, manufactured by a Paonta Sahib firm, has been pointed out as a key reason for declaring the drug substandard. In other cough syrups the assay content, which determines its effectiveness, was found lacking.

Drugs declared substandard were Aceclofenac and Paracetamol tablets, Amoxycillin oral suspension, bacterial infection, calcium and vitamin D3 tablets, Propofol injection, Amikacin injection, L-Asparaginase 10000, Tranexamic acid injection, Miconazole Nitrate and Fluocinolone Acetonide ointment, Cefodoxime Proxetil and Potassium Clavulanate tablets, Ofloxacin and Ornidazole tablets, Ambroxol, Terbutaline Sulphate, Guaiphe and Menthol Syrup, Bronter syrup, Saivent-LX syrup, Kofvon LS syrup, Avtus -TG syrup, Expotus-D syrup, Roycof-DX syrup, Cetliv-M, Diclofenac sodium injection, Montas L and Raremont-LC.

These comprise drugs for cancer of white blood cells, pain, bacterial infection, vitamin tablets, relieving pain before surgery, preventing bleeding, skin infection, antibiotic, cough, cold, bronchitis, skin allergy, pain and allergy runny nose.

Deputy Drugs Controller, Manish Kapoor, said thorough field investigation would be undertaken in all cases of substandard and spurious drugs figuring in the drug alert and the concerned batches would be withdrawn from market.

