23 injured as pick-up overturns

Shimla, May 14
As many as 23 persons sustained minor injuries when the pick-up (HP 10 6778) they were travelling in overturned near the Makhi nullah in Rohru subdivision of Shimla district this morning. The injured, all hailing from Nepal, were rushed to a Rohru hospital.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government bans wheat export to rein in food inflation
Decision comes amid disruption in global supplies
Peace only when rights of people protected: CJI
Lays stone of HC complex in Srinagar