23 new Covid cases in Himachal

Shimla, September 11
As many as 23 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 3,11,649. The number of active cases declined to 346.
The highest number of 11 cases was recorded in Shimla, followed by eight in Mandi two in Sirmaur and one each in Bilaspur and Kinnaur.
