23 pharma drugs manufactured in Himachal declared substandard

Solan, June 21

Twenty three drug samples, including five injection samples, manufactured in Himachal Pradesh, were among 52 drugs declared sub-standard nationally by various state and central drugs regulator in the monthly alert issued today by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO).

The drugs regulator specially targetted the injections which do not confirm to the schedule V of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 with regard to clarity for solution and presence of particulate matter.

State Drugs Controller, Manish Kapoor, said batches of all drugs samples figuring in the alert would be recalled immediately from the market and the field staff would be directed to enquire into the quality failure issues.

Among the drug samples which failed quality parameters include Metoprolol Succinate tablet, Cefixime Axetil tablets, Prednisolone tablets, Telmisartan tablets, Cefoperazone and Sulbactam injection, Pantaprazole tablet, Ambroxol syrup, Dexamethasone Sodium Phosphate injection, Doclofenac sodium and paracetamol tablet, Montelukast Sodium and Levocetrizine Hydrochloride tablet, Ceftriaxone injection, Ramipril Hydrochlorthiazide tablet, Gentamacin Sulphate injection , Cefixime Ofloxacin tablet, Rabedin tablet, Moxtas Distab tablet and Xeronac SP tablet. These drugs are used for ailments like allergy, blood pressure, diabetes, allergy, pain, bacterial infection, respiratory disease, etc.

