23-year-old 'murdered' in Baddi

Solan,October 27
The body of a 23-year old man, who was allegedly murdered with a sharp-edged weapon, was found near Doduwal Chowk near Manpura in the Baddi industrial area today afternoon.
The man has been identified Harbhajan of Doriya village in Baddi, who was employed as a security guard in a local industrial unit. Baddi Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Narinder Kumar said multiple injury marks could be seen on the deceased’s body.
Harbhajan was reported missing by his kins, who had lodged a missing persons complaint with the Baddi police last evening around 9 pm. He had left home in the evening but didn’t return for hours.
His family traced the body, which was concealed under bushes, near Doduwal Chowk around 1 pm and informed the police about the matter. A case under Section 302 of the IPC has being registered and further probe is underway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar calls on UNSC to complete 'unfinished task' of prosecuting 26/11 masterminds
China has blocked India-US proposal to proscribe 4 Pakistan-...
PM Modi moots idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police
Addressing a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state home ministers, Modi ...
'Let the good times roll': Billionaire Elon Musk tweets on first morning as new Twitter boss
Musk, a self-styled 'free speech absolutist', has been criti...
Will deregulate uplinking of satellite TV channels within a month: Government
Of 898 TV channels broadcast in country, 532 use foreign sat...
'Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it': Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram
Men acted aggressively and made objectionable remarks, alleg...