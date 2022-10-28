23-year-old 'murdered' in Baddi

Tribune News Service

Solan,October 27

The body of a 23-year old man, who was allegedly murdered with a sharp-edged weapon, was found near Doduwal Chowk near Manpura in the Baddi industrial area today afternoon.

The man has been identified Harbhajan of Doriya village in Baddi, who was employed as a security guard in a local industrial unit. Baddi Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Narinder Kumar said multiple injury marks could be seen on the deceased’s body.

Harbhajan was reported missing by his kins, who had lodged a missing persons complaint with the Baddi police last evening around 9 pm. He had left home in the evening but didn’t return for hours.

His family traced the body, which was concealed under bushes, near Doduwal Chowk around 1 pm and informed the police about the matter. A case under Section 302 of the IPC has being registered and further probe is underway.

#Baddi #solan