Manali: 233 complete ski courses at ABVIMAS this winter

Kullu, March 11

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) director Avinash Negi said 24 trainees successfully completed the 46th Advanced Ski Course, which was organised from February 27 to March 11 at the Ski Centre, Solang Nala, in Manali.

Forty-five trainees completed the 196th Basic Ski Course, he added.

The Intermediate Ski Course was also being organized from March 1 to 14, he said, adding that the last Basic Ski Course of this winter season is set to start on March 14, and its online admission started on March 4. Trainees from different parts of the country received training during these courses, he said.

During the ceremony held today, the ABVIMAS director handed certificates and badges to the trainees, and thanked all the participants for choosing ABVIMAS for training. He advised the participants to sensitise people about sustainable mountaineering as ambassadors of ABVIMAS.

The participants shared their experiences during the function. The director said, this year, 133 trainees accomplished training in three basic ski courses, 70 in two intermediate ski courses and 6 trainees in one instructional system course.

An adventure camp was also being organised for 104 trainees at the headquarters in Manali, he added.

He said, “Seventy-two trainees were trained in ski courses at High Altitude Trekking and Ski Centre, Narkanda, and 190 were trained at the adventure camp at Regional Adventure Sports Centre, Hatkoti.”

Negi said the trainees were given information about cold injuries, first aid, snow protection, snow profile, slope study and snow avalanches.

