234 bus routes in Himachal Pradesh to be launched soon: Dy CM

Our Correspondent

Una, November 27

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that 234 new bus routes would be launched in the state soon. He said in a press note issued here that the routes to be offered to private parties were mentioned on the official website of the Transport Department and interested persons could submit applications till December 10. As many as 70 applications had already been received, he added.

Agnihotri, who also holds the transport portfolio, said that efforts were being made to turn the department into a profit-making organisation. He added that local residents could now get international driving licences in the state and the department had taken a decision in this regard. Interested persons could approach SDM offices for guidance in this regard.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that to provide employment opportunities to the state’s youth, the department was starting e-taxi services. He added that applicants above the age of 23 years and possessing valid driving licences could apply for permits. Initially, 500 permits would be issued.

Agnihotri said that instead of purchasing fuel-driven vehicles, these e-taxis would be attached to government departments for first four years. He added that application forms could be downloaded from the department’s website and submitted by December 20. The state government would provided 60 per cent subsidy on the vehicle cost.

He said that VIP registration numbers for vehicles, which were earlier allotted to the official vehicles of government officers, would now be offered to public. He added that a minimum cost of Rs 5 lakh had been fixed for a VIP number and this could go up during the auction.

He said, “Vehicle registration numbers can be booked during week days and the auction will be held on every Sunday. The highest bidder will be allotted the number at 5 pm on Sunday. In the past few months, Rs 8.37 crore has been realised from the sale of VIP numbers. The Transport Department has set a target of Rs 1,000 crore income from the sale of VIP numbers during the full term of the Congress government.”

Agnihotri said that the government had taken a historic decision to waive interest and penalty on pending taxes on commercial vehicles, which was a major demand of transporters. He added that inter-state private buses, which used to enter Himachal Pradesh without paying any tax, would have to pay the due amount from next month.

