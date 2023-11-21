24 drug samples flunk quality test

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 20

The samples of 24 drugs manufactured by 19 pharmaceutical companies of Solan and Sirmaur were found lacking the requisite quality in the monthly alert issued by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation today.

The 24 samples figure among 1,044 drug sample tested by the central drugs regulator last month. While 1,105 samples were found to be of standard quality, 61 samples were found not of standard quality. The 24 samples from Himachal figure on the list of 61 samples. They comprise drugs used to treat ulcer, bacterial, fungal and yeast infections, pain reliever, vitamin supplements, type 2 diabetes mellitus, muscle relaxant, lowering blood pressure, acid reflux and treating parasitic worm infections.

Even a sample of glycerin was found lacking the required assay, which denotes its quality.

These drugs comprise Amoxycillin, Potassium Clavulanate and Lactic, Fluconazole tablets, Aceclofenac, Paracetamol and Serratiopeptidase tablets, Calcium Carbonate and Vitamin D3 tablets, Glimepiride tablet, Cholecalciferol Soft Gelatin Capsules, Ambroxol HCl, Etoricoxib and Thiocolchicoside tablets, Amlodipine Besylate tablets, pantaprazole tablets, Albendazole tablet and Sucralfate and Oxetacaine suspension.

Three injection samples also failed the quality parameters. They comprise Leucovorin Calcium Injection, an anti-cancer medicine, an Adrenaline Bitartrate Injection used for life-threatening emergencies like severe allergic reaction and cardiac arrest and a Vancomycin Hydrochloride injection, which is an antibiotic that works by stopping the growth of bacteria, also failed quality parameters. The injections contained particulate matter and lacked in other quality parameters.

Navneet Marwaha, State Drugs Controller, said that a majority of the drugs the samples of which figure on the list of sub-standard quality, were investigated in risk-based joint inspections conducted by the state and central drug authorities. Several of them had been asked to stop manufacturing either partially or wholly or for specific products. New companies that figure on the list would be thoroughly investigated.

Affy Parenterals, which is a World Health Organisation-current Good Manufacturing Practices compliant company, was issued a notice to stop production a one month ago. Its six sample, comprising two each of the same drug, figure on the list, said Marwaha.

