24 file nominations from eight seats in Shimla district

Shimla, October 21

As many as 24 candidates filed their nomination from eight assembly seats in Shimla district today. The candidates reached the office of respective returning officers in huge processions and enthusiastic supporters danced and raised slogans in support of their candidates.

The prominent leaders who filed their nominations included Cabinet minister Suresh Bhardwaj from Kasumpti and BJP MLA Balbir Singh Verma from Chopal, sitting Congress MLAs Vikramaditya Singh, Anirudh Singh, Rohit Thakur, Mohan Lal Brakta and Nand Lal from Shimla (Rural), Kasumpti, Jubbal-Kotkhai, Rohru and Rampur assembly seats besides lone CPM MLA Rakesh Singh from Theog.

The other leaders who entered the fray by filing their nomination papers included former HPCC president Kuldeep Rathore from Theog, BJP candidate Chetan Bragata from Jubbal-Kotkhai, former deputy mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation Harish Janartha (Congress) from Shimla Urban, HPCC orgainsational general secretary Rajneesh Khimta from Chopal, BJP state treasurer Sanjay Sood from Shimla (Urban), BJP Shimla district president Ravi Mehta from Shimla (Rural) besides BJP candidates Ajay Kumar, Shashi Bala and Kaul Negi from Theog, Rohru and Rampur. — TNS