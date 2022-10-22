24 file nominations from eight seats in Shimla district

Shimla, October 21
As many as 24 candidates filed their nomination from eight assembly seats in Shimla district today. The candidates reached the office of respective returning officers in huge processions and enthusiastic supporters danced and raised slogans in support of their candidates.
The prominent leaders who filed their nominations included Cabinet minister Suresh Bhardwaj from Kasumpti and BJP MLA Balbir Singh Verma from Chopal, sitting Congress MLAs Vikramaditya Singh, Anirudh Singh, Rohit Thakur, Mohan Lal Brakta and Nand Lal from Shimla (Rural), Kasumpti, Jubbal-Kotkhai, Rohru and Rampur assembly seats besides lone CPM MLA Rakesh Singh from Theog.
The other leaders who entered the fray by filing their nomination papers included former HPCC president Kuldeep Rathore from Theog, BJP candidate Chetan Bragata from Jubbal-Kotkhai, former deputy mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation Harish Janartha (Congress) from Shimla Urban, HPCC orgainsational general secretary Rajneesh Khimta from Chopal, BJP state treasurer Sanjay Sood from Shimla (Urban), BJP Shimla district president Ravi Mehta from Shimla (Rural) besides BJP candidates Ajay Kumar, Shashi Bala and Kaul Negi from Theog, Rohru and Rampur. — TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hate speech shocking, take suo motu action, Supreme Court tells three states
Asks Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand to promptly register ...
Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea challenging remission to 11
Bano was 5-month pregnant when she was gang-raped and seven ...
Eye on Himachal poll, AAP govt in Punjab restores old pension plan
1.75 lakh staffers to benefit from move
Himachal Votes 2022: Key issue, Kejriwal's party hopes to make inroads into state via OPS
Around 1.5 lakh HP employees are under NPS
Vacate bungalow, Mehbooba Mufti told
She has been living there since 2005 when her father was J&K...