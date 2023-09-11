24 gram panchayats to get solar power systems soon in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 10

The state government will soon develop two gram panchayats each in all 12 districts of the state as ‘green panchayats’ by setting up solar power projects with a capacity of 500 kilowatts to one megawatt in each of these.

“A provision of Rs 50 crore has been made for setting up these projects under the Himachal Pradesh Power Sector Development Programme. Himurja, a state government undertaking, has initiated the process of setting up solar projects by identifying the gram panchayats,” a government spokesperson said.

An expenditure of Rs. 2.10 crore would be incurred on each solar project of 500 KW. “After these become functional, 2,250 units of power will be generated per day, thereby generating an income of around Rs 25 lakh annually from each project,” the spokesperson said.

Besides, special emphasis is being laid on the role of youth to achieve the objective of making Himachal a green energy state. “The youth will be given 40 per cent subsidy for setting up solar power projects, ranging from 500 KW to 2 MW, on the lands owned by them or the ones taken on lease. The power generated from these projects will be procured by the State Electricity Board,” the spokesperson said.

