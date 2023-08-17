24 houses in Dehra segment develop cracks

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 16

As many as 24 houses at Dhangad panchayat in the Dehra Assembly constituency of Kangra district have developed cracks, rendering them unsafe for habitation.

Sources said the houses developed cracks following a landslide in the area due to heavy rain during the past few days. Dhangad village is located on the banks of the Pong Dam reservoir in the Dehra constituency.

Dehra SDM Shilpi Beakta said, “As many as 24 families residing in Dhangad panchayat have been affected due to a landslide. Their houses have developed cracks and declared unsafe. People have been moved out of their houses to other places. They will be provided all necessary help, including food and tarpaulins.”

