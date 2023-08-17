24 houses in Dehra segment develop cracks

Dharamsala, August 16
As many as 24 houses at Dhangad panchayat in the Dehra Assembly constituency of Kangra district have developed cracks, rendering them unsafe for habitation.
Sources said the houses developed cracks following a landslide in the area due to heavy rain during the past few days. Dhangad village is located on the banks of the Pong Dam reservoir in the Dehra constituency.
Dehra SDM Shilpi Beakta said, “As many as 24 families residing in Dhangad panchayat have been affected due to a landslide. Their houses have developed cracks and declared unsafe. People have been moved out of their houses to other places. They will be provided all necessary help, including food and tarpaulins.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh
Many areas in Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts inun...
Himachal Pradesh University professor's body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14
The body is retrieved 2km away from the disaster spot
High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing of move to dissolve gram panchayats
The petition says the notification dated August 10 is ‘total...
Nuh violence: FIR registered against those making provocative speeches at Palwal mahapanchayat
FIR registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC