24 schoolchildren injured as bus halted against wall following technical snag in Himachal’s Solan

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, August 27

Twenty-four schoolchildren were injured as their bus collided with a wall near Ultra Tech cement factory at Mangal village in Arki on Saturday morning.

The kids were taken to the cement company’s hospital.

According to the preliminary inquiry, a technical snag led to the accident.

Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthy said the students were going from Bagha to Government Senior Secondary School, Kander, and are students of classes 6 and above.

The bus, being run as a corporate social responsibility of the cement plant, was reportedly in a dilapidated condition.

The driver saved the children by halting it against a wall after it developed a mechanical defect.

Solan SP Virender Sharma said a case is being registered against the driver for negligence.

Following the accident, irate parents roughed up the company manager.