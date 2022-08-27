24 schoolchildren injured as bus halted against wall following technical snag in Himachal’s Solan

Ambika Sharma
Solan, August 27
Twenty-four schoolchildren were injured as their bus collided with a wall near Ultra Tech cement factory at Mangal village in Arki on Saturday morning.
The kids were taken to the cement company’s hospital.
According to the preliminary inquiry, a technical snag led to the accident.
Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthy said the students were going from Bagha to Government Senior Secondary School, Kander, and are students of classes 6 and above.
The bus, being run as a corporate social responsibility of the cement plant, was reportedly in a dilapidated condition.
The driver saved the children by halting it against a wall after it developed a mechanical defect.
Solan SP Virender Sharma said a case is being registered against the driver for negligence.
Following the accident, irate parents roughed up the company manager.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jharkhand governor likely to send Hemant Soren’s disqualification order to EC today
Sources in the governor's official residence had on Thursday...
Jharkhand political crisis: CM, ruling MLAs leave for unknown destination on three buses
Sources said the legislators are being shifted to a ‘friendl...
Tipsy man delays Dubai-bound flight with hoax bomb threat
The city resident wanted to prevent two of his family member...
Responsibility of organisation to ensure officers get most beneficial pay option: AFT
A retired colonel had contended that on promotion to the ran...