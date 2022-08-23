249 deaths in Himachal, Rs 1,337 crore loss

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 22

As many as 249 persons have died in rain-related incidents in Himachal during the current monsoon season. Also, the state has suffered loss to the tune of Rs 1,337 crore.

As many as eight persons have been killed in flash floods, 19 in landslides, one in cloudburst, 27 have drowned, 34 in tree and rock falling incidents while 41 persons have died in other monsoon-related incidents. Besides, 119 persons have died in 40 accidents and 444 have been injured while 10 are still missing.

About 71 incidents of landslides, 64 flash floods, 12 cloudbursts, 12 of drowning, 34 tree/rock fall and 27 others have been reported in the state since June 29, says Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, Special Secretary (Disaster Management).

Landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts caused by continuous heavy rainfall have damaged government property, roads, water supply schemes and transformers. The loss to private property is estimated at over Rs 13 crore.

As many as 128 houses have been completely damaged while 587 houses have suffered partial damage. Besides, 665 cowsheds, shops and other private establishments have also been damaged. The Public Works Department (PWD) has suffered the maximum loss of Rs 700.6 crore and the Jal Shakti Department Rs 602.7 crore.

Himachal has received 552.8 mm of rainfall during the current monsoon season. The 64-year-old record of heaviest rainfall was broken on August 20 when Dharamsala recorded 333 mm of rain in 24 hours; the previous record was 316 mm of rainfall on August 6, 1958. The state had suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,578 crore in 2018, Rs 1,202 crore in 2019, Rs 872 in 2020 and Rs 1,151 in 2021.