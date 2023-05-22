249 NDPS cases in Shimla in 5 months

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, May 21

Aimed at curbing drug menace in Shimla, the district police launched a major crackdown on peddlers. As a result, 249 cases were registered under the NDPS Act till May this year as against 229 FIRs filed last year. In 2022, 110 cases were registered till May-end. Official sources said the outcome of the crackdown was visible on ground as drugs were not readily available as was the case earlier.

Sanjeev Gandhi, SP, Shimla, said, “To break the supply chain, we first studied the interstate network of drug trade operating for the past few years and then employed modern methods to apprehend culprits.

“We are primarily concerned with curtailing the availability of drugs and we have succeeded in achieve this to a large extend.”

As per police data, 362 persons were arrested till May this year as compared to 157 in the same period last year.

“As part of the crackdown, we also took assistance from the cyber cell to monitor the activity of peddlers, including their e-payment mechanism, phone calls, social media accounts, past history and money transfers. Apart from core policing methods, data analysis and mapping of cases and the movement of peddlers played an important role in tightening the noose around the drug traders,” Gandhi added.