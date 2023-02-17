24x7 DD Himachal channel launched

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 16

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Anurag Thakur launched DD Himachal channel here today. The channel will broadcast programmes round the clock.

Union Minister of I&B Anurag Thakur with CM Sukhvinder Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri. Photo: Lalit Kumar

“The long standing demand and desire of the people to have a 24x7 channel of the state has been fulfilled today. It’s a matter of great pride for the state,” said Thakur while launching the service of the channel.

To promote state art The channel would help the state show its art, culture and heritage

It may have programmes on religious destinations, sports and adventure sites

Likely to have programmes on state freedom fighters

The channel will be available on DTH platform

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu expressed gratitude to the Union Minister for giving the state its first 24x7 channel. “Getting a 24x7 channel for a small state like Himachal has been possible only because you are the Information and Broadcasting Minister,” said the Chief Minister. DD Himachal had started operations in 1995 with a 30-minute programme, which was gradually increased to four hours a day.

Thakur said the channel would help the state show its art and culture, heritage and other attractions to the rest of the country and the world. “The channel will be available on DTH platform. People would be able to see this channel in any part of the country,” said Thakur. He further said that the 24x7 would help boost tourism in the state by showcasing various places of tourist interest available in the state.

“There could be programmes on religious destinations, sports and adventure sites, and our heritage sites. This would bring in a lot of tourists to the state,” said Thakur. “We will try and accommodate good programmes from DD Himachal on DD National as well,” he said.

Further, Thakur said, the state could take its music and culture to the world, just like the neighbouring state of Punjab has done. “Besides the programme on art and culture, programmes should be made on our freedom fighters and our brave soldiers,” he said.

He further said that the state-of-the-art equipment has been provided to ensure the channel runs smoothly.