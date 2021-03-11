25,000 visit Manimahesh

Our Correspondent

Bharmour, August 19

Over 25,000 devotees took holy dip in the sacred waters of Manimahesh lake and had darshan of Mount Kailash, the abode of Lord Shiva on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami today.

An official information said the weather would remain fine throughout the day, so, the devotees started their return journey immediately after taking the holy bath. The yatra would conclude on September 2.